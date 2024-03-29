Baosheng Media Confronts Investor Lawsuit

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS) has released an update.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd is facing a lawsuit from three institutional investors alleging the company made untrue statements and omitted material facts in its registration statement, potentially misleading investors. The plaintiffs, two of whom invested $10 million in the company based on the contested statement, are now amending their complaint, with the company planning a vigorous defense. No court date has been set for the lawsuit as of the report date.

