Banzai International Expands with Vidello Acquisition

Banzai International ( (BNZI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Banzai International has announced the acquisition of Vidello, a technology provider specializing in video hosting and marketing suite solutions. This acquisition is part of Banzai’s strategy to expand its portfolio with Vidello’s advanced video creation, editing, and marketing tools, which are expected to contribute $6.5 million in revenue and $2.3 million in EBITDA for the twelve-month period ending September 30, 2024. The acquisition aims to enhance Banzai’s market position by integrating Vidello’s capabilities with Banzai’s AI-powered platform, facilitating the creation and hosting of engaging video content that boosts marketing efforts.

More about Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc. is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their primary aim is to assist customers in targeting, engaging, and measuring both new and existing customers more effectively. They serve notable clients including Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

YTD Price Performance: -98.28%

Average Trading Volume: 3,325,999

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.02M

