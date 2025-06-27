Banzai International Approves Reverse Stock Split

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Banzai International ( (BNZI) ).

On June 27, 2025, Banzai International, Inc. held a special meeting of shareholders where a quorum was achieved with 4,768,472 Class A Shares and 25,568,678 Class B Shares represented by proxy. The shareholders approved a proposal to amend the company’s Certificate of Incorporation to execute a 1-for-10 reverse stock split for both Class A and Class B Common Stock, which will lead to filing a Certificate of Amendment with Delaware’s Secretary of State.

Spark’s Take on BNZI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BNZI is a Underperform.

Banzai International faces severe financial weaknesses with negative cash flows and high leverage, posing significant risks. Technical analysis is neutral, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative profitability. Recent corporate events show potential for improvement, but the overall financial instability remains a major concern.

More about Banzai International

Average Trading Volume: 1,776,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.59M

