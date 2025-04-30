Banyan Tree Holdings Strengthens Governance with Key Appointment

An update from Banyan Tree Holdings ( (SG:B58) ) is now available.

Banyan Tree Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Ariel P. Vera as the new Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, effective April 30, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s oversight capabilities in financial reporting, internal controls, and corporate governance, thereby enhancing its operational integrity and stakeholder confidence.

