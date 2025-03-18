Banyan Tree Holdings Announces Resignation of Key Director

The latest announcement is out from Banyan Tree Holdings ( (SG:B58) ).

Banyan Tree Holdings has announced the resignation of Mr. Vudhiphol Suriyabhivadh from his roles as Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, effective March 18, 2025, due to personal reasons. This change in leadership may impact the company’s governance and audit oversight, as Mr. Suriyabhivadh has been a significant part of the company’s leadership since 2003 and 2007 in his respective roles.

