Banyan Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results at AurMac Project

The latest update is out from Banyan Gold ( (TSE:BYN) ).

Banyan Gold Corp. announced significant results from its 2024 drilling program at the Airstrip Deposit within the AurMac Project in Yukon, Canada. The drill results highlighted promising gold intervals, indicating potential for resource expansion and reinforcing the Airstrip Deposit as a critical component for increasing near-surface high-grade gold resources. These findings are expected to bolster Banyan’s position in the gold mining sector and enhance its strategic resource offerings.

Banyan Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company’s primary project is the AurMac Project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada, where it targets the expansion of high-grade gold resources.

