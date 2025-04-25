Bannix Acquisition Corp. Releases VisionWave Investor Presentation

An update from Bannix Acquisition Corp. ( (BNIX) ) is now available.

On February 21, 2025, VisionWave Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Bannix Acquisition Corp., released an investor presentation on its website, which outlines the company’s operations and future plans. This presentation is intended for future investor engagements and may be updated periodically, with the company emphasizing that it is not obligated to publicly release any updates or changes.

More about Bannix Acquisition Corp.

YTD Price Performance: -0.54%

Average Trading Volume: 3,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $31.76M

