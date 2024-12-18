Bannerman Energy Appoints New Director McFadzean

Bannerman Energy (AU:BMN) has released an update.

Bannerman Energy Ltd has announced the appointment of Bruce McFadzean as a director, effective November 18, 2024. This update, required by ASX’s listing rules, indicates no current securities or interests held by the new director. Investors will be closely watching how McFadzean’s appointment could influence the company’s strategic direction.

