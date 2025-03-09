Bannerman Energy Announces Board Changes Amidst Etango Project Progress

Bannerman Energy ( (AU:BMN) ) has shared an announcement.

Bannerman Energy Ltd announced the resignation of Mike Leech as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. He will continue to serve as a Director of Bannerman’s Namibian subsidiary. The company has decided not to appoint a replacement director at this time, following recent board appointments. Leech’s contributions, particularly his expertise in Namibian uranium mining, have been instrumental in advancing the Etango project, which is progressing towards a positive Final Investment Decision amid strengthening uranium market conditions.

Bannerman Energy Ltd is a uranium development company listed on the Australian and Namibian stock exchanges and traded on the OTCQX Market in the US. Its primary asset is the Etango Uranium Project in Namibia, which has undergone extensive exploration and feasibility studies. The company is recognized for its leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and has received accolades for community engagement.

