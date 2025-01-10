Bankinter to Present 2024 Financial Results on January 23, 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Bankinter ( (ES:BKT) ).

Bankinter announced it will present its financial results for the year 2024 on January 23, 2025, via a webcast accessible to analysts and investors. The CEO, Gloria Ortiz, will further discuss these results with the media, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders.

More about Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on delivering economic results and financial solutions tailored to its investors and stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 2.04%

Average Trading Volume: 355,418

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €7.01B

