Bankinter Launches €500 Million Perpetual Securities Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Bankinter ( (ES:BKT) ) has shared an update.

Bankinter has announced the launch of a 500 million euro issuance of perpetual securities, which may be converted into ordinary shares, aimed at qualified investors. This strategic move is intended to bolster Bankinter’s additional tier 1 capital, enhancing its financial stability and market position, while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements across various jurisdictions.

The most recent analyst rating on (ES:BKT) stock is a Hold with a EUR8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bankinter stock, see the ES:BKT Stock Forecast page.

More about Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, providing a range of banking services and products. It focuses on offering financial solutions to qualified investors and operates within the European market, with a particular emphasis on maintaining regulatory compliance and solvency standards.

Average Trading Volume: 3,299,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €10.09B

Find detailed analytics on BKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.