Bankinter Announces €500 Million Perpetual Securities Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Bankinter ( (ES:BKT) ) just unveiled an update.

Bankinter has announced a significant issuance of perpetual securities amounting to 500 million euros, which may be converted into ordinary shares, aimed at enhancing its tier 1 capital. This move is directed at qualified investors and highlights Bankinter’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and comply with solvency regulations, potentially impacting its market standing and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ES:BKT) stock is a Hold with a EUR8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bankinter stock, see the ES:BKT Stock Forecast page.

More about Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, primarily offering banking services and products. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to a diverse range of clients, including individuals and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 3,299,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €10.09B

See more insights into BKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.