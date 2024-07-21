Bank of Zhengzhou Announces New Board Supervisors

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6196) has released an update.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. has elected Ms. HUANG Jinju and Mr. HU Yue as employee supervisors to its board. They will serve alongside the current board members without any remuneration, bringing valuable experience from their respective backgrounds in legal affairs and inspection office duties. The appointments are in compliance with corporate governance standards, and the individuals have no disclosed relationships with key company stakeholders.

