Bank of Tianjin Issues RMB3.0 Billion Sci-tech Innovation Bonds

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1578) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. has successfully issued RMB3.0 billion in Sci-tech Innovation Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market, with a five-year fixed rate and a coupon rate of 1.80%. The proceeds will be used to support the sci-tech innovation sector, including extending loans and investing in bonds issued by sci-tech innovation enterprises, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to fostering growth in this field.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on financial services. It is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong and is not under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

