Bank of Tianjin Confirms New Director Appointment

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. has announced the official approval of Mr. PENG Chong’s appointment as a non-executive director and member of the Strategic Development Committee, effective since 21 June 2024. This follows regulatory approval from the Tianjin Regulatory Bureau of National Financial Regulatory Administration. The appointment aligns with the Bank’s strategic development plans and the recent changes in its board of directors.

For further insights into HK:1578 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.