Bank of Tianjin Announces Board Composition

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Mr. YU Jianzhong serving as Chairman. Additionally, the Board has established six key committees, each tasked with oversight in areas such as Strategic Development, Audit, Risk Management, and more, to enhance corporate governance and strategic planning.

