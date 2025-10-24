Bank of Saga Ltd. Increases Dividend Forecast for FY 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Saga Ltd. ( (JP:8395) ) just unveiled an update.

The Bank of Saga Ltd. announced a revision to its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing the annual dividend by ¥10 to ¥100 per share. This decision reflects the bank’s strategy to ensure stable dividends while considering internal reserves and performance progress, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Bank of Saga Ltd.

The Bank of Saga Ltd. operates in the banking industry, providing financial services primarily in Saga, Japan. The company focuses on maintaining a stable business foundation and offering stable dividends, reflecting its commitment to the public nature of banking.

Average Trading Volume: 65,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen52.13B

