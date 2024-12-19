Bank of Queensland Director Increases Shareholding

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Patrick Newton James Allaway, a director at Bank of Queensland Limited, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 86,206 restricted shares as part of the BOQ Employee Share Plan. This change reflects his deferred FY24 short-term variable reward, granted as part of the company’s incentive plan. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it signifies a strengthening of Allaway’s stake in the company.

