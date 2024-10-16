Bank of Qingdao to Announce Q3 Results Soon

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. will hold a board meeting on October 28, 2024, to review and approve its third-quarter financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the bank’s performance and strategic direction, making it a key event for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s stock.

