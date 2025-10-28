Bank of Qingdao Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3866) ) is now available.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. announced its 2025 third quarterly report, highlighting a steady financial performance with a slight increase in net profit and earnings per share. The report indicates a year-on-year growth in operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders, reflecting the bank’s stable market positioning and operational efficiency.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, primarily focusing on banking operations within China.

Average Trading Volume: 3,060,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.97B

