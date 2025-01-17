Bank of Qingdao Proposes Change in Accounting Firms for 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3866) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed change of its accounting firms for the year 2025, selecting Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and Ernst & Young Hong Kong as its domestic and overseas auditors, respectively. This decision follows an evaluation of professional competence and cost efficiency, with the change resulting in a decrease of RMB930 thousand in audit-related fees compared to the previous year. The proposal awaits approval from the shareholders at the 2024 annual general meeting.

More about Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, providing various banking services. It is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on meeting the financial needs of its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 2.29%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €2.71B

See more insights into 3866 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.