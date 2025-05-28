Bank of Qingdao Holds Successful 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions Approved

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3866) ) has shared an announcement.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, with a high attendance rate of 70.07% of shareholders with voting rights. The AGM approved several key resolutions, including the work reports of the Board of Directors and Supervisors, the financial accounts for 2024, a profit distribution plan, and the selection of accounting firms for 2025, indicating strong shareholder support and strategic planning for the bank’s future operations.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily offering banking services and products. It focuses on serving both A Shareholders and H Shareholders, with a significant presence in the financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,740,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$28.11B

