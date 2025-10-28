Bank of Qingdao Completes Issuance of 2025 Undated Capital Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3866) ) is now available.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Undated Capital Bonds in the national interbank bond market, with a total issuing size of RMB2 billion and a coupon rate of 2.45% for the first five years. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to supplement the Bank’s other tier-one capital, potentially strengthening its financial position and operational capabilities.

More about Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial industry. It is involved in the issuance of bonds and other financial services, focusing on the national interbank bond market in China.

