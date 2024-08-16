Bank of Qingdao Approves Statutory Amendments

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

The Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of amendments to its Articles of Association by the Qingdao Bureau of National Financial Regulatory Administration, following resolutions passed at the 2023 annual general meeting. The amended Articles of Association are now available on several websites, including the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Bank’s official site, for shareholder reference. It should be noted that in the event of discrepancies, the Chinese version of the text will prevail over the English translation.

For further insights into HK:3866 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.