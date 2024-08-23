Bank of Qingdao Announces Supervisor Resignation

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. YANG Fengjiang from his role as employee supervisor due to retirement, effective from 22 August 2024. During his service, YANG was recognized for his diligent supervision, promoting sound corporate governance and compliance with financial regulations. The board has expressed deep gratitude for his contributions to the Bank’s development.

