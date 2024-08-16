Bank of Qingdao Announces New Board Composition

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its new board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is scheduled to elect a chairman and form special committees on August 26, 2024. The bank, which is incorporated in China, is not regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and does not hold a banking license in Hong Kong.

