Bank of Qingdao Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has announced its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 will occur on October 14, at 9:00 a.m. in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. Shareholders are to deliberate on a special resolution concerning the proposed issuance quota of capital replenishment instruments. H share register will be closed from October 8 to October 14, and shareholders must register transfers by October 7 to vote at the meeting.

