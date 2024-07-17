Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Agent Changes

Bank Of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has announced significant changes to its financial agents for numerous existing securities, effective from July 17, 2024. The London Branch has resigned as the Fiscal Agent, Principal Paying Agent, Transfer Agent, and Registrar, with Citibank N.A., London Branch, and Citibank Europe Plc taking over the respective roles. This operational shuffle is set to impact a variety of notes across multiple currencies with varying maturity dates.

For further insights into TSE:BNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.