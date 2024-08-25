Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Stake in Belararox

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia, through its controlling entity 1832 Asset Management L.P., has become a substantial holder in Belararox Limited, acquiring a 9.38% stake with 9,500,000 common shares. The shares were purchased at AUD 0.25 each on August 15, 2024, signaling a notable investment by the financial institution into the company. This move could have significant implications for Belararox’s stock performance and investor interest.

