Bank of Montreal Releases Second Supplementary Prospectus for $50 Billion Bond Program

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bank Of Montreal ( (TSE:BMO) ) has issued an announcement.

Bank of Montreal has announced the approval and publication of a Second Supplementary Prospectus related to its $50 billion Global Registered Covered Bond Program. This program is guaranteed by BMO Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership, ensuring payments of interest and principal. The new prospectus is meant to be read with earlier documents from September 2024, indicating ongoing compliance and updates to stakeholders about the program’s status.

More about Bank Of Montreal

YTD Price Performance: 2.51%

Average Trading Volume: 925,106

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $70.4B

Learn more about BMO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.