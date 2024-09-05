Bank of Montreal Launches $50 Billion Bond Program

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced the approval of a $50 billion Global Registered Covered Bond Program, which is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BMO Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership. The prospectus, dated September 5, 2024, is now available online for interested parties to view and has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for public inspection.

