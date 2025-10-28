Bank of Montreal Issues EUR 1 Billion Callable Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bank Of Montreal ( (TSE:BMO) ) is now available.

Bank of Montreal has announced the issuance of EUR 1 billion Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due in October 2029 as part of its extensive USD 40 billion Note Issuance Programme. This move is aligned with the bank’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and provide attractive investment opportunities, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering benefits to stakeholders.

Bank of Montreal is a major financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial products and services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking. The bank is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its financial solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

