Bank Of Marin Bancorp Highlights Growth at CEO Forum

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Bank Of Marin Bancorp ( (BMRC) ) is now available.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced the participation of its CEO Tim Myers and CFO David Bonaccorso in the upcoming Janney CEO Forum to be held on January 29-30, 2025. The forum will allow the company to present its strategic priorities and financial performance, which has shown a positive trend in recent quarters. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the bank originated $47.1 million in new loans, reduced the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, and achieved a 36% growth in EPS while maintaining strong credit quality and capital ratios. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to building long-term shareholder value through prudent loan growth, efficient operations, and robust capital management.

More about Bank Of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp, headquartered in Novato, California, operates as the parent company of Bank of Marin. It is a community bank with a focus on relationship banking, disciplined fundamentals, and community commitment. With a market cap of $382.4 million and total assets of $3.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, the bank maintains 27 branch locations and 8 commercial banking offices, emphasizing strong, long-term customer relationships and high-quality banking practices.

YTD Price Performance: 4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 55,959

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $395.3M

Learn more about BMRC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.