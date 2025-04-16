Bank of Jiujiang Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

The latest update is out from Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6190) ).

Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting to discuss and approve several key resolutions. These include the reform plan for Jiuyin County Banks, a merger by absorption of three banks, and the issuance of undated capital bonds. The outcomes of these resolutions could significantly impact the bank’s operational strategy and market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders such as shareholders and regional customers.

Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It focuses on providing financial services and products, primarily targeting the regional market in Jiangxi Province.

