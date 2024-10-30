Bank of Ireland’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group reports robust financial performance in Q3 2024, driven by a 4% increase in its loan book and a 15% growth in wealth assets under management. The Group’s strategic investments in technology and customer services, coupled with strong organic capital generation, have facilitated a successful €520 million share buyback and a progressive dividend strategy. Favorable Irish economic conditions and improved asset quality have further strengthened the Group’s position, with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 15.6% and a commitment to sustainable finance growth.

