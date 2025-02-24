Bank of Ireland Reports Strong 2024 Results and Positive Outlook

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) just unveiled an update.

The Bank of Ireland Group reported a strong financial performance for 2024 with a profit before tax of €1.9 billion, driven by growth in loans, deposits, and wealth management assets. The Group anticipates continued strong capital generation and plans further shareholder distributions supported by a positive macroeconomic outlook and operational efficiencies. The Group is on track to exceed its strategic goals and is well-prepared for future challenges, with improvements noted in customer satisfaction and asset quality. Looking ahead, the Group maintains a positive outlook through 2027, targeting an adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) above 17% by 2027.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services, including loans, deposits, wealth management, and insurance. The Group primarily focuses on the Irish market, with a strong retail franchise and a strategic emphasis on building customer relationships, simplifying operations, and enhancing sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 16.40%

Average Trading Volume: 8,903

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €10.47B

