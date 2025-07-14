Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buyback as Part of €590 Million Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the repurchase of 169,029 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €590 million buy-back programme initiated in February 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products and services. The company primarily focuses on retail and commercial banking, serving individual and business customers in Ireland and the UK.

For an in-depth examination of BIRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue