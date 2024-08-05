Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 437,680 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin. The shares were acquired through UBS AG London Branch, with individual share prices ranging from €9.1400 to €9.7240, averaging at €9.4908. This move is part of a larger share buy-back programme where the bank intends to repurchase up to €520 million worth of its shares.

