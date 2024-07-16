Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 172,491 of its own shares at prices ranging from €10.1050 to €10.3000 per share, with a volume weighted average price of €10.1979. This transaction is part of the company’s larger share buy-back programme, which aims to repurchase up to €520 million worth of shares as announced earlier in February 2024.

