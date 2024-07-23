Bank of Ireland Completes Share Buy-Back Stage

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc (BOIG) has purchased 436,183 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program amounting to €520 million, announced earlier this year. The shares acquired ranged in price from €10.3150 to €10.5750, with the volume weighted average price being €10.5161, and will be subsequently cancelled as part of the program.

