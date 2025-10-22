Bank of Ireland Completes €590 Million Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has successfully completed its €590 million share buyback program, which was initially announced in February 2025. This strategic move involved the repurchase and cancellation of over 50 million ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and potentially enhancing its market position.

Bank of Ireland Group plc is a prominent financial institution operating primarily in the banking sector. It offers a range of banking services and products, focusing on retail and commercial banking, and is a significant player in the Irish financial market.

