Bank of Ireland Commences Share Buy-Back Program

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) has shared an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced the purchase of 655,828 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its share buy-back program, which aims to repurchase up to €590 million worth of shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services. It primarily focuses on retail and commercial banking, offering services such as loans, deposits, and asset management to individuals and businesses in Ireland and the UK.

YTD Price Performance: 20.53%

Average Trading Volume: 9,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €9.95B

Learn more about BIRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue