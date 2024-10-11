Bank of Ireland Announces Early Redemption of Notes

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

The Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced it will fully redeem its €650,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Callable Notes ahead of schedule on 25 November 2024, subsequent to receiving necessary regulatory approvals. This early redemption will see the notes cancelled and all interest payments ceased following the redemption date. Additionally, the company will request the removal of the notes from the Official List of Euronext Dublin and their trading on the regulated market.

