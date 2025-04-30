Bank of Hawaii Shareholders Meeting Decisions April 2025

Bank Of Hawaii ( (BOH) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 25, 2025, Bank of Hawaii Corporation held its annual shareholders meeting where several key matters were voted on. The shareholders elected directors, approved the executive compensation, and ratified the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial oversight.

Bank Of Hawaii scores a 71, reflecting a solid financial foundation with strong revenue growth and reduced leverage. The valuation is moderate with a good dividend yield, making it appealing to income investors. Technical indicators suggest caution with mixed trends. Recent earnings call data indicates positive momentum with strong fundamentals, though some market challenges persist. The corporate event of awarding RSUs indicates strategic leadership alignment, supporting long-term stability.

More about Bank Of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. It is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BOH.

YTD Price Performance: -5.80%

Average Trading Volume: 484,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.64B

