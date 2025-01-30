Bank of Hawaii Awards RSUs to Key Executives

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Bank Of Hawaii ( (BOH) ) has shared an update.

On January 24, 2025, Bank of Hawaii’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee awarded service-based Restricted Stock Unit Grants to certain Named Executive Officers. These awards include 7,032 RSUs each for Marco A. Abbruzzese, Vice Chair of Wealth Management, and S. Bradley Shairson, Vice Chair and Chief Risk Officer, which reflect the company’s commitment to rewarding leadership and aligning their interests with company performance.

YTD Price Performance: 6.07%

Average Trading Volume: 385,913

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3B

