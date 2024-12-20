Bank of Guizhou to Appoint KPMG as New Auditor

Bank of Guizhou Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6199) has released an update.

Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. is set to appoint KPMG as its new auditor for 2024, following the resignation of BDO over a disagreement on audit fees. The bank’s board and audit committee have expressed confidence in KPMG’s qualifications and independence, highlighting the firm’s suitability to ensure audit quality. This change, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting, aims to align with the interests of the bank and its shareholders.

