Bank of Georgia Subsidiaries Win Top Euromoney Awards

Bank of Georgia Group PLC celebrates its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, being named Best Banks in Georgia and Armenia, respectively, by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. The banks were lauded for their financial performance, customer growth, and digital services progress. The Group’s CEO emphasized their customer-centric approach and commitment to digitalization as key factors in their success.

