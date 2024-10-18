Bank of Georgia Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC recently executed a buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4114.9495 pence and are set to be canceled, reducing the company’s total voting shares to 44,611,754. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by optimizing the capital structure.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.