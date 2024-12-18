Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced a share buyback transaction, purchasing 5,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback and cancellation program initiated in August 2024. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure by reducing the total number of shares with voting rights, which may influence shareholder calculations and notifications under regulatory guidelines.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company offering banking and financial services primarily in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The group operates through leading universal banks, Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia, with a focus on customer-centric services, business growth, profitability, and stakeholder opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: 23.19%

Average Trading Volume: 96,550

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.05B

For an in-depth examination of BGEO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.