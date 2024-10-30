Bank of Georgia Completes Share Buyback on LSE

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 7,500 shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 3892.92 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback and cancellation program aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be canceled, affecting the total number of shares with voting rights.

